Sarpanches & panches protest over e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March1

Hundreds of panches and sarpanches from the state held a protest rally against the e-tendering policy on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border today.

Seeing the situation getting out of control, Chief Minister’s OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal reached the Chandgiarh-Panchkula border to hold talk with the sarpanches. However, the sarpanches were adamant on the withdrawal of the policy.

After negotiations with Dayal failed, the police came into action and lathicharged the protesters, who said they had been constantly opposing the tendering policy introduced by the state government for gram panchayats.

The Haryana Sarpanch Association president Ranbir Singh Samain said the agitation would continue till their demands were met. Sarpanches were brutally beaten up by the police and the government would have to bear its consequences, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said the government wanted to hand over every sector in private hands and now actions taken regarding rural development would have an impact on the production, crops and storage with the subjugation of panchayats through e-tendering.