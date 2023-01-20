Sarpanches protest outside BDPO office

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 19

Sarpanches of Chirao block in the district on Thursday protested outside the BDPO office in Chirao village and demanded withdrawal of e-tendering of development works and right to recall policy.

They tried to lock the office of the BDPO, but the police foiled their attempt.

Sushil Sharma, president, Chirao block sarpanch association, said the government should take these decisions back, otherwise they will continue their protest.

“Apart from demanding withdrawal of e-tendering and right to recall policies, we are also demanding a hike in the monthly salary of the sarpanches. As per the e-tendering policy, sarpanches have the power to get the works up to Rs 2 lakh done on their own. After the deduction of 18 per cent GST, the remaining amount is not sufficient for any development work. We have to make rounds of the offices for the works above the value of Rs 2 lakh, so government must allow them to get their works done up to Rs 30 lakh,” said the sarpanches.

“Development works have been lying unattended due to the unavailability of panchayats for the past two years. Newly elected sarpanches have not been given details of the income and expenditure of the last two years yet,” the association said.