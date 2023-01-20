 Sarpanches protest outside BDPO office : The Tribune India

Sarpanches protest outside BDPO office

Seek withdrawal of e-tendering of works

Sarpanches protest outside BDPO office

Sarpanches at the BDPO office in Karnal on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 19

Sarpanches of Chirao block in the district on Thursday protested outside the BDPO office in Chirao village and demanded withdrawal of e-tendering of development works and right to recall policy.

They tried to lock the office of the BDPO, but the police foiled their attempt.

Sushil Sharma, president, Chirao block sarpanch association, said the government should take these decisions back, otherwise they will continue their protest.

“Apart from demanding withdrawal of e-tendering and right to recall policies, we are also demanding a hike in the monthly salary of the sarpanches. As per the e-tendering policy, sarpanches have the power to get the works up to Rs 2 lakh done on their own. After the deduction of 18 per cent GST, the remaining amount is not sufficient for any development work. We have to make rounds of the offices for the works above the value of Rs 2 lakh, so government must allow them to get their works done up to Rs 30 lakh,” said the sarpanches.

“Development works have been lying unattended due to the unavailability of panchayats for the past two years. Newly elected sarpanches have not been given details of the income and expenditure of the last two years yet,” the association said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

3
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

4
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

5
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

6
World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

7
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

8
Diaspora

48-year-old Sikh man in UK sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick

9
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

10
Nation

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Guj riots

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...

No talks till Pak shuns terror: MEA on Sharif’s offer

No talks till Pakistan shuns terror: MEA on Shehbaz Sharif's offer

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...

Protesting wrestlers threaten to move court

Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court

Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Areas that are major traffic bottlenecks need attention

Property tax recovery hit as staff deputed on delimitation duty

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Man falls to death

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe