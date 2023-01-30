Sarpanches stage dharna on highway in Hisar, Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 29

The newly elected sarpanches, who are on the warpath on the issue of e-tendering of development works in villages, today resorted to road blockade by staging dharnas on the highway at some places in Hisar and Fatehabad districts.

According to information, a number of sarpanches gathered at the toll plaza on the NH-9 in Mayyar village this morning. The sarpanches from all five blocks joined the protest on the highway.

The protesting sarpanches forced the toll authorities to allow free passage to the vehicles for a few hours. They sat on the dharna on the national highway, though did not block the road.

In Bhaini Amirpur village of the Narnaund subdivision, the sarpanches blocked the Hansi-Chandigarh highway for a couple of hours. A group of sarpanches also held a protest at the Landhari toll plaza.

Meanwhile, no major impact of the sarpanch association’s call to protest e-tendering was witnessed in Karnal district. Except for a couple of places, no major protest took place on Sunday.

