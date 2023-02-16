Sarpanches threaten stir on Feb 20

Chandigarh, February 15
The Sarpanch Association of Haryana today announced to take out processions at various places in the state on February 20 against e-tendering.
The leaders also said that if the demands were not accepted till February 21 and the issues were not discussed in the Vidhan Sabha, the association would take stern steps and gherao the CM’s house on March 1. Holding a press conference, president of the association, Ranbir Samain, said the ‘Right to Recall’ rule must apply to the MPs and MLAs first and not only to the sarpanches.
Samain added that the rule of online attendance of MGNREGA was also creating problems because at many places the network didn’t work. He said all 90 MLAs of the state were elected mostly by the rural votes, but they remain absent when the villagers need them. The association also voiced its concern regarding family ID cards.
