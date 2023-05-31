Sarpanches threaten to boycott BJP, JJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 30

Serving a 10-day ultimatum on the state government for fulfilling their demands, the Haryana Sarpanches Association (HSA) today threatened to put up banners at the entrances to the villages announcing the boycott of the BJP and JJP leaders in the villages.

The HSA organised a meeting in Jind today where its state president, Samain village sarpanch Ranbir Singh, said the leaders of the ruling coalition should be ready for the boycott, if the government continues to ignore their demands.

The HSA leaders also threatened to launch a ‘poll khol’ (expose) campaign against the BJP-JJP government and would work to ensure the defeat of the ruling parties in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

“The sarpanches will designate duties to 30 youths at one booth during the elections who will work to ensure defeat of the BJP-JJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections,” said the HSA president. He also announced to gherao the houses of all Haryana MPs on June 20 to press for their demands.

The HSA demands include implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act in true letter and spirit, increase of wages of MGNREGA workers to Rs 600 per day, assistance of Rs 25 lakh on the death of MGNREGA worker due to any reason, withdrawal of the government decision of right to recall for sarpanches or it should be applicable for MLAs and MPs as well.

Ranbir Singh said the government had imposed dictatorship and weakened the democratic institutions. “The government has resorted to lathicharge on sarpanches in Jind and Panchkula. But we will continue our struggle in an attempt to get the justified demands fulfilled,” he said.

The HSA also supported the wrestlers on their demand for the arrest of the WFI chief. He said a mass movement would be launched if the government did not mend its ways.

Isham Singh Jamba, general secretary of the association, said the government wants to make the institution of the Panchayati Raj irrelevant.