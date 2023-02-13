Sarpanches to gherao Haryana CM's house on March 1

Jind, February 12
The Haryana Sarpanches Association has announced to gherao the residence of the Chief Minister in Chandigarh on March 1 to highlight its demand of the withdrawal of the provision of e-tendering in carrying out development works and to scrap the ‘Right to Recall’.
The sarpanches, who are on warpath in support of their demands, held a state-level meeting in Uchana town of Jind district today to chalk their next course of action. A group of 25 members of the sarpanch association took the decisions to strengthen their stir. They announced to gherao the residence of the CM on March 1 and submit memorandum to the deputy commissioners across the state by organising demonstrations on February 20.
State president of the association Ranbir Singh Gill said they would seek support of all 6,522 panchayats of the state before February 15 and want every village panchayat to participate in the agitation. — TNS
