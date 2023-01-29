Sarpanches to hold 'chakka jam' against Shah's rally today

Tribune News Service

Jassia (Rohtak), January 28

Sarpanches of Haryana will stage a “chakka jam” protest at their respective villages across the state to stop residents from going to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally slated to be held in Gohana on Sunday.

The sarpanches, who have been protesting against the e-tendering and right-to-recall regime, will gherao Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Chandigarh if their demands are not met within seven days.

This course of protest was decided at a state-level convention of the sarpanches organised at Jassia village in Rohtak district on Saturday.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Udai Singh Meena, meanwhile, said that they had enough force and were well-equipped to tackle the situation and maintain law and order.

“We will ensure that the residents are not stopped forcibly by anyone and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands,” Meena said.

Today’s convention, titled “Gaon-Dehat-Panchayat Bachao Shakti Pradarshan”, was organised by the Haryana Pradesh Sarpanch Association. “e-tendering and right-to-recall are unacceptable as these will promote corruption and hinder the development of villages. We will continue to protest until the government withdraws these provisions,” said Vikas Khatri, secretary of the association.

The state authorities, intelligence agencies as well as the police-administration remained on high alert as Jassia is located just 15 km from Gohana, where Shah is slated to address a public meeting tomorrow.

Meham MLA Balraj Kundu backed the sarpanches by sending a letter of support which was read out from the dais during the convention.

Meanwhile, former AAP state unit president and social activist Naveen Jaihind, who addressed the convention and pledged support to the sarpanches, claimed that he had been detained by the police at his place late in the evening.