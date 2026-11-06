Sarpanch’s husband, 3 others held for land grab in Rewari

The Rewari police claimed to have busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in grabbing land through forged documents, with the arrest of its fourth key accused, who is the husband of a village sarpanch.

The accused has been identified as Nepal Singh, a resident of Kheri Dalu Singh village in Rewari district. Three other accused have already been arrested in connection with the case.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, DSP (Bawal) Sajjan Singh said the case came to light after a woman from Fazilpur Jharsa village in Gurugram district lodged a complaint at the Bawal police station on August 27.

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According to the complaint, her husband, Krishan Kumar, had purchased 16 kanals of agricultural land in Nangal Ugra village in 2012. However, in April 2026, when she approached the Patwari to obtain a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan against the land, she discovered that it had already been fraudulently sold.

The police investigation revealed that the accused allegedly prepared fake Aadhaar cards and forged documents to create a fictitious person bearing the same name as the actual landowner. Using the fabricated identity and documents, they subsequently sold the property.

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The police arrested Rajesh Kumar of Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, Mahipal of Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan and Sanjay of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh before apprehending Nepal Singh.

According to the DSP, around 15 persons are suspected to be part of the interstate gang.

Nepal Singh was produced before a local court, which remanded him in two-day police custody for further interrogation and recovery of cash and documents.

The DSP said no documentary evidence establishing the direct involvement of any Revenue Department official had emerged so far. The accused allegedly used their own fake witnesses and nambardars during the identification and verification process. He added that the investigation was continuing and action would be taken against any government official found involved.