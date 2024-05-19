Sarpanch’s wife killed by kin in clash over land

Kurukshetra, May 18
The sarpanch of Doda Kheri, Anil Kumar, was injured and his wife Yashoda was killed when they were attacked by their relatives in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
Sunil Kumar, a resident of Doda Kheri, said, “My younger brother Anil Kumar is the sarpanch of the village. There was a land dispute in the family and demarcation of the land was done on Friday. There was some share of my uncle’s son Ashok Kumar too but he was not happy due to which a verbal spat broke out between Anil and Ashok. Later, Ashok asked Anil to come to a field where the demarcation was done. When we went there, a verbal spat broke out again. As Yashoda tried to save Anil, Ashok kicked her in the stomach and thrashed Anil with sticks. Ashok’s wife and daughters also thrashed the duo.” Yashoda succumbed to her injuries. Ashok and his family have been booked.
