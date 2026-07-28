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Home / Haryana / Sarsana villagers boycott SIR process, demand return to Hisar district

Sarsana villagers boycott SIR process, demand return to Hisar district

Residents refuse to fill enumerator forms, seek shift from Kheri Jalab tehsil to Barwala; officials say demand cannot be considered immediately

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A student draws a rangoli of India's map during a rangoli competition organised by Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell to create awareness about SIR. Image credits/PTI
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Residents of Sarsana village in Hansi district have refused to participate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and have not filled the enumerator forms, demanding that the village be shifted back to Barwala tehsil and the Hisar district administration.

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Villager Satbir Singh, husband of village Sarpanch Anita, said the residents had unanimously decided not to participate in the SIR process that began on June 15.

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“The villagers held a meeting and took a unanimous decision. I was also called to the meeting and informed about the decision,” Singh told The Tribune.

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He added that, as per his information, no enumerator form data had been received from the village. The villagers had also boycotted the Assembly elections to protest their transfer from Barwala tehsil to Kheri Jalab tehsil in Hansi district.

According to information, district officials, including Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav, Hisar Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, visited the village to persuade residents to participate in the SIR process for the revision and updation of electoral rolls.

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However, the villagers made it clear to the officials that they would not participate in the process until their demand to shift them back to the earlier tehsil and district was accepted.

Singh said the villagers were still connected with Barwala for several administrative works, including the Power Department, police station and other offices. However, they have to visit Kheri Jalab for revenue-related work and then travel to Hansi district.

An administrative official said repeated attempts had been made to persuade the villagers to fill the enumerator forms for the revision of electoral rolls, which is an important part of the SIR process. “Now, the village has been left out of the process,” he said.

The official said the villagers’ demand to shift from Kheri Jalab tehsil to Barwala tehsil and from Hansi district to Hisar district could not be considered at present. With the ongoing SIR process and the upcoming census, delimitation of Assembly segments and shifting of villages is likely to be considered only after the completion of these exercises, the official added.

The villagers said Hisar Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal also visited the village on July 24, the last date for publication of the draft electoral roll, but the residents refused to fill the SIR forms, stating that they would do so only after their demand was accepted. The Hisar DC did not respond to calls seeking his version.

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