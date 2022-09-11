Sarv Khap Panchayat demands CBI inquiry into BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 11

The Sarv Khap Panchayat on Sunday held a meeting here and demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.

Sonali's family members, including her daughter Yashodhara, also attended the meeting.

The Sarv Khap Panchayat has formed a 15-member committee to take further decision in the matter. A delegation will also meet the SP today. Khap members say if the government does not order a CBI inquiry by September 23, a mahapanchayat will be held in Hisar on September 24.