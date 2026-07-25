DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sarva khap mahapanchayat bans obscene, drug-promoting content by Haryanvi artists

Sarva khap mahapanchayat bans obscene, drug-promoting content by Haryanvi artists

The gathering said such cases would be reported to the police, while community-level measures would also be taken against those found violating the resolution

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:20 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A sarv khap mahapanchayat underway at Meham in Rohtak on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A sarva khap mahapanchayat held at the historic Chaubisi Chabutra in Meham on Saturday announced that Haryanvi artists found promoting drug abuse, obscenity or vulgar content on social media would face action at both social and legal levels. The gathering said such cases would be reported to the police, while community-level measures would also be taken against those found violating the resolution.

Advertisement

The mahapanchayat, presided over by Subhash Goyat, president of the Meham Chaubisi sarva khap panchayat, also appealed to artists to avoid such content, stating that it has a negative impact on the younger generation, which spends considerable time consuming material on social media.

Advertisement

Goyat claimed that this was the first Sarva Khap mahapanchayat held in Meham where hookah was neither served nor smoked. He added that his khap panchayat had also decided not to allow hookah at any of its future meetings as part of an initiative to spread awareness against smoking and promote a healthier message in society.

Advertisement

When asked whether the decision would be extended to other khaps, Goyat said the resolution currently applies only to the Meham Chaubisi sarva khap panchayat. “Our khap has taken this pledge as a first step. Extending it to other khaps will require a consensus among all khap panchayats,” he said.

He claimed that representatives from more than 70 khaps from within and outside the state attended the nearly three-hour meeting.

Advertisement

Leading Haryanvi artists present at the meeting assured the panchayat that they would refrain from releasing obscene content in the future.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts