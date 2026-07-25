Sarva khap mahapanchayat bans obscene, drug-promoting content by Haryanvi artists

A sarva khap mahapanchayat held at the historic Chaubisi Chabutra in Meham on Saturday announced that Haryanvi artists found promoting drug abuse, obscenity or vulgar content on social media would face action at both social and legal levels. The gathering said such cases would be reported to the police, while community-level measures would also be taken against those found violating the resolution.

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The mahapanchayat, presided over by Subhash Goyat, president of the Meham Chaubisi sarva khap panchayat, also appealed to artists to avoid such content, stating that it has a negative impact on the younger generation, which spends considerable time consuming material on social media.

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Goyat claimed that this was the first Sarva Khap mahapanchayat held in Meham where hookah was neither served nor smoked. He added that his khap panchayat had also decided not to allow hookah at any of its future meetings as part of an initiative to spread awareness against smoking and promote a healthier message in society.

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When asked whether the decision would be extended to other khaps, Goyat said the resolution currently applies only to the Meham Chaubisi sarva khap panchayat. “Our khap has taken this pledge as a first step. Extending it to other khaps will require a consensus among all khap panchayats,” he said.

He claimed that representatives from more than 70 khaps from within and outside the state attended the nearly three-hour meeting.

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Leading Haryanvi artists present at the meeting assured the panchayat that they would refrain from releasing obscene content in the future.