Satellite data shows fewer farm fires in Haryana as air quality worsens across state

Despite satellite data showing a decline in stubble-burning incidents in Haryana, a ground visit to Karnal and Kaithal has revealed several instances of crop residue being set ablaze, raising questions over the accuracy of farm fire monitoring.

89 farms instances so far Haryana records 89 farm fires this season against 206 during the corresponding period last year Kaithal tops the district tally with 21 cases, followed by Kurukshetra with 11 Ballabgarh records an AQI of 394, while Gurugram stands at 363 Karnal deploys anti-dust gun to sprinkle water on roads amid worsening air quality

While the state has recorded 89 incidents so far this season against 206 during the corresponding period last year, air quality across several cities has deteriorated, with many recording ‘very poor’ AQI levels.

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However, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has denied any discrepancy in its satellite-based figures.

On Wednesday evening, official data showed just six farm fire incidents in Kaithal and one in Karnal. However, a ground visit along the stretch connecting the two districts revealed several instances of farmers burning paddy straw in their fields.

The alleged disparity raises questions about whether all stubble-burning incidents are being captured and reflected in the official monitoring system, particularly when the authorities are relying heavily on satellite-based surveillance to assess the situation.

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There is also a perception among some farmers that satellite monitoring is not carried out after 6 pm, prompting them to set crop residue on fire after this time.

The state had reported 4,216 cases in 2021, 2,576 in 2022, 1,579 in 2023 and 888 in 2024, indicating a consistent decline over the years.

Kaithal district has recorded the highest number of incidents at 21 this year, followed by Kurukshetra (11), Palwal (10), Karnal (8), Fatehabad (6), Jind and Yamunanagar (4 each), Hisar, Hansi, Sirsa and Ambala (3 each), Faridabad, Panipat and Sonepat (2 each), and Rohtak (1).

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Meanwhile, air quality across several parts of Haryana has deteriorated, adding to concerns over the environmental impact of crop residue burning and other sources of pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading stood at 269 in Ambala, 330 in Bahadurgarh, 394 in Ballabgarh, 349 in Bhiwani, 306 in Charkhi Dadri, 264 in Dharuhera, 322 in Faridabad, 197 in Fatehabad, 363 in Gurugram, 325 in Hisar, 227 in Panipat, 306 in Rohtak, 197 in Sirsa, 241 in Kurukshetra, 265 in Jind, 211 in Karnal and 189 in Yamunanagar.

Hansi recorded an AQI of 272.

Under the AQI classification, a reading of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The readings indicate that several cities are already experiencing very poor air quality, while many others have slipped into the poor category.

In Karnal, an anti-dust gun has been deployed to sprinkle water on roads in an attempt to provide some respite to residents from pollution.

Dr Sultan Singh, Director of HARSAC, denied any mismatch in the satellite-based farm fire data, saying the figures displayed on the system were accurate.

“We regularly monitor stubble-burning incidents through satellites. The satellite data is accessible to everyone for checking stubble-burning incidents. Farmers are so innovative and well aware of the satellite's specifications and the timings when it passes over their areas,” said the Director.