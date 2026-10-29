Satish Kumar takes charge as HPSC chairman, replaces Alok Verma

Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday administered the oath of office to Satish Kumar as the new Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Satish Kumar took the oath of allegiance, office and secrecy in the presence of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

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The swearing-in ceremony was held at Haryana Lok Bhawan. Family members of the newly appointed HPSC chairman were also present on the occasion.

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Satish Kumar is a former Haryana Civil Service officer who took voluntary retirement before joining as chairman. His last posting was as Deputy Secretary in the HPSC.

He replaced Alok Verma, whose six-year tenure ended recently.

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The HPSC has been in the news recently over the selection of a few candidates in written examinations compared with the number of vacancies. The Congress has been raising the issue of outsiders being selected for government jobs in Haryana.