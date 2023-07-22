Satkar food facility set to be operational again in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, July 21

To provide food facilities at affordable rates to the devotees and tourists who come here to visit the holy sarovar from across the country, the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is all set to revive the Satkar food facility near the Brahma Sarovar with the help of a self-help group (SHG).

Upender Singhal, Honorary Secretary of KDB, said, “Tourists from all walks of life come here to visit the Brahma Sarovar. The facility will finally be operational. The space and infrastructure will be provided by the board and prices for the meal will also be fixed by it. The self-help group will run the operations and ensure quality food is provided to the tourists.”

“It has ample sitting capacity and parking space. There is a plan to open more ‘satkar bhojnalays’ on the other sides of the sarovar as it has a periphery of about 3.25 km and one facility is not sufficient.”

Additional DC Akhil Pilani, who is also holding the charge of CEO, KDB, said, “The objective is to promote self-help groups and self-employment. The SHG members, trained from the Institute of Home Management, Kurukshetra, will run the bhojanalay. They will provide food for Rs 30-40 per meal.” “We are making efforts to resume its operations at the earliest.”

#Kurukshetra