Savita recalls penalty save that sealed gold in Asian Games

It was a “Chak De” moment for the Indian women’s hockey team when goalkeeper Savita Punia deflected a penalty stroke in the Asian Games final against China, recalled striker Deepika Sehrawat, the tournament’s highest scorer with 21 goals, while talking to The Tribune here today.

Deepika and Savita were felicitated at the hockey ground in Hisar by their coach, Prof Azad Singh Malik, who played a key role in grooming both players.

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Recalling the crucial penalty stroke, Savita said she got a few precious seconds to prepare after India sought a referral against the decision.

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“I took a deep breath and thought that if I could stop penalty strokes from my Netherlands coach Sjoerd Marijne during practice, why could I not stop the shot of this girl from China?” she said.

Savita said she knew the outcome would be decided in the blink of an eye. During those few seconds, she focused on her strategy and remembered the Almighty.

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“I was confident that I would stop it. I could not move until the stroke was taken. As the stick hit the ball, I leapt to my left. The ball hit my palm and it was the most precious moment of my life,” she recalled.

The save proved decisive in the final and helped India clinch the gold medal.

Savita said missing qualification for the Paris Olympics had been a major setback for the team and provided additional motivation for the Asian Games campaign. The team, she said, was desperate to make a comeback after a difficult run in the preceding years.

“We got into rhythm during the World Cup, where we finished fifth. It was then that we decided to go for gold because it was important for us to secure direct entry into the next Olympics,” she said.

The team had also been disappointed at missing the Paris Olympics despite finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Savita said the Asian Games gold also fulfilled her mother Leelavati’s wish to see the medal around her neck.

Recalling a difficult phase in her career, she said she could have quit hockey in 2011 after an unpleasant incident during a bus journey from Delhi to her native Jodhkan village in Sirsa.

She said a conductor had demanded an additional ticket for her heavy hockey kit and made a humiliating remark when she refused. Upset, she called her father Mahender Singh Punia and said she would no longer play if she had to travel to camps and tournaments by public transport.

Her father supported her decision to continue and bought her a second-hand WagonR so she could travel safely.

Deepika, who hails from a family of wrestlers in Bhainsru Khurd village of Rohtak, said the team remained united throughout the Asian Games campaign.

Prof Malik, formerly a Sports Department professor at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, began training girls in hockey in Hisar nearly two decades ago and helped nurture several players who went on to represent India.