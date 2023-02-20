Savitribai Phule remembered

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 19

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said Savitribai Phule had done revolutionary work for women education and also worked to eradicate social evils. This he said while chairing a state-level function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Svitribai Phule in Kaithal. While addressing the gathering, he emphasised on women education and said women could achieve any goal with the help of education.

He announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the construction of a hall being built in the name of Savitribai Phule. He also announced about dedicating a chowk in the city on her name.

Chautala said women were achieving various goals in different fields and the state government was also working for women empowerment. The government had also made a provision of 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions. “Women must take the initiative to come forward to protect their rights,” said Chautala.

The Deputy Chief Minister said e-libraries were being established in rural areas to provide more job opportunities.