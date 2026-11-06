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Home / Haryana / Say no to crackers, win a cycle: Jain Mahasabha launches Diwali drive in Sirsa

Say no to crackers, win a cycle: Jain Mahasabha launches Diwali drive in Sirsa

People can join the campaign by filling in a pledge form with their name, address, mobile number

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Members of the Jain community take a pledge in Rania.
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Promoting an eco-friendly and cracker-free Diwali, the SS Jain Mahasabha Haryana has launched a campaign urging people to shun firecrackers and spread awareness about their harmful effects. Those pledging to celebrate Diwali without crackers will stand a chance to win bicycles and other gifts.

As part of the initiative, pledge forms were distributed among devotees during a religious gathering at SS Jain Sabha in Rania, in the presence of Sadhvi Vrishti Maharaj Thane-3, who is staying in the town for Chaturmas.

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Naresh Jain, president of the Arihant Foundation, said firecrackers cause air and noise pollution and pose serious health risks, particularly to children, elderly people and those suffering from heart and respiratory ailments. They also frighten animals and birds and increase the risk of fires and injuries.

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Jain said those pledging to refrain from bursting crackers for one year would be eligible to participate in a lucky draw to be held on November 15, at Jain Sthanak, Gandhi Mandi, Panipat. Eleven winners will receive bicycles, while 100 others will be given gifts.

People can join the campaign by filling in a pledge form with their name, address and mobile number.

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Jain said the initiative seeks to promote Lord Mahavir's message of non-violence and compassion towards all living beings. Urging people to celebrate a green Diwali, he urged them to light lamps, help the needy and share happiness with their families instead of bursting firecrackers.

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