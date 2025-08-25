Say no to drugs, yes to life, Kaithal SP exhorts villagers at awareness event

Regarding drug addiction as one of the biggest curses for society and families, Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi has exhorted residents to say no to drugs and say yes to life.

“Drugs darken the future of youngsters, destroy peace in families, and ultimately harm society as a whole,” she said.

She was speaking as the chief guest during an anti-drug awareness programme organised at Harigarh Kingan village by the Baba Gorakhnath Sewa Dal Trust on Sunday.

The SP urged youngsters to channel their energy into education, sports, employment, and social service instead of falling prey to addictions.

Highlighting the role of women, the SP said: “Women are the backbone of families. If they take an active role in spreading awareness, a big change is possible.” She appealed to mothers to instil good values in children.

She said strict action was being taken against drug traffickers under the NDPS Act, including detention of offenders and confiscation of illegally acquired property.

“The Kaithal police will leave no stone unturned in uprooting the drug menace,” she said.

Modi appealed to the public to immediately inform police about any drug-related activity, assuring the gathering that the identity of those who inform authorities would be kept confidential. At the event, villagers pledged to support the police in the anti-drug campaign, and make their village a model of drug-free living.

DSP Kuldeep Beniwal was among the attendees of the event, where the SP was accorded a traditional welcome — brought to the venue in a horse cart and honoured with a ceremonial turban.