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Home / Haryana / SBI Chief Manager robbery, murder case: Panipat police arrest 3 wanted criminals in encounter; 2 injured

SBI Chief Manager robbery, murder case: Panipat police arrest 3 wanted criminals in encounter; 2 injured

On June 1, three youths on a motorcycle attacked and robbed Harshad Kumar of a gold chain, silver bracelet, purse, and mobile phone

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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The Panipat police arrested three wanted miscreants after an encounter near Jaalpad village on the Panipat-Khatima national highway (NH-709-AD) late Wednesday evening.

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The miscreants were wanted in the murder and robbery case of Harshad Kumar, Chief Manager of State Bank of India (SBI) in Hisar. Two miscreants sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and have been admitted to the civil hospital.

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SP Bhupender Singh said the injured accused have been identified as Navin of Dabar Colony and Sachin of Subhash Nagar, while the third accused has been identified as Sharad alias Jogi of Dabar Colony.

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SP Bhupender Singh said Harshad Kumar was returning from Hisar late at night on June 1. As he reached the backside of Mittal Mega Mall in Sector 25, three youths on a motorcycle attacked and robbed Kumar of a gold chain, silver bracelet, purse, and mobile phone. When he resisted, they hit him on the head with a screwdriver and fled the spot.

The Chief Manager was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 5.

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SP Bhupender Singh handed over the case to the CIA-1 team. The team received a tip-off on Wednesday and nabbed accused Sharad alias Jogi on Kutani Road.In the evening, Inspector Phool Kumar, In-charge CIA-1, received a tip-off about the other two accused. Following the tip-off, the police team reached near Jaalpad village, where the accused were hiding in fields along NH-709-AD.

On seeing the police, they opened fire on the team. In retaliation, the police also opened fire. Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

The police apprehended the accused and admitted them to Civil Hospital. The team also recovered two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from their possession.

SP Bhupender Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that Sachin is the mastermind of the gang. The police recovered the bracelet looted from Harshad from Sharad.

Accused Sharad was produced before a court, which sent him on three-day police remand, the SP said.

SP Bhupender Singh added that three robbery cases have been registered against Navin at the Sector 13/17 and City police stations. Similarly, three cases have been registered against Sharad at Sector 13/17, Quilla, and Gharaunda police stations. Both accused were out on bail, the SP said.

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