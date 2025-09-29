SBI donates dustbins to Yamunanagar MC

As part of the ‘Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan’, the State Bank of India has donated dustbins worth over Rs 2 lakh to the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to strengthen sanitation in the twin cities.

Neeraj Bharti, General Manager, SBI (Head Office, Chandigarh), met Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh for the bins.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to Bharti and other bank officials for the gesture and urged other social organisations to take up similar initiatives.

Bharti said, “As part of this corporate social responsibility initiative, dustbins worth over Rs 2 lakh were distributed to the Municipal Corporation to discourage people from throwing garbage in the open.”

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad appealed to residents, “The Municipal Corporation has installed dustbins in markets, roadsides and public places to separate dry and wet waste. These new dustbins will soon be installed in the remaining areas of the twin cities. The public is urged to use these dustbins instead of throwing garbage in the open and to cooperate with the Corporation in making the city beautiful, clean and hygienic.”

On the occasion, senior accountant Krishan Jain, deputy manager of SBI Panchkula Zone Vivek Kumar, along with Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Tarsem Chand, Satish Padhra, Pawan Kumar and managers of various branches, were present.