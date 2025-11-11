SC agrees to hear lawyer’s plea challenging arrest by Haryana Police STF

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up advocate Vikram Singh’s petition challenging his arrest by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police.

“We will hear it on Wednesday,” a Bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai said after senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted on behalf of the arrested lawyer that he was merely representing a co-accused.

“The matter needs an urgent hearing as a lawyer has been implicated and arrested for performing his professional work,” the senior counsel told the Bench.

The petitioner made Haryana and Delhi governments and the Bar Council of India as parties to the petition.

The petitioner has sought his immediate release and a judicial probe into the alleged illegal actions of the STF, Gurugram, in Haryana. He has also sought a direction to quash “all criminal proceedings instituted against the petitioner in connection with FIR No…registered at Police Station Sector-8, Faridabad, Haryana, under Sections 302, 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.”

Singh, an advocate enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi since July 2019, was arrested on October 31 allegedly without written grounds of arrest or independent witnesses, in violation of Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution. He is presently lodged in Faridabad Jail.

A trial court at Faridabad on November 1 remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days by a mechanical and non-speaking order, devoid of any reasoning or material connecting him to alleged offences, the petition submitted.

On November 6, the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations in Delhi abstained from work in all district courts against alleged false implication of Singh in a murder case.

“In the course of his professional duties, the petitioner has represented several clients in criminal cases between 2021 and 2025, including persons alleged to have connections with one Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. All such representations were undertaken purely in the discharge of his professional obligations and in conformity with the Advocates Act and the standards of professional ethics.

“However, instead of respecting the independence of the Bar, the investigating agency has sought to criminalise the petitioner’s professional association with his clients, thereby undermining the rule of law and the sanctity of the advocate-client relationship,” the plea said.

The lawyer was targeted after filing an application before a court alleging custodial assault on one of his clients, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who reportedly suffered a leg fracture while in STF custody, it said, alleging that “The retaliatory action by the investigating agency culminated in my illegal arrest.”