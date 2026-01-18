SC bats for parity in land acquisition compensation

Highlighting discrepancies in the regime for grant of compensation for land under the National Highways Act, 1956, the Supreme Court has urged the Centre to revisit the law to address landowners’ concerns.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant pointed out that the landowners whose land was acquired under the National Highways Act, 1956, for construction of national highways were placed at a disadvantageous position compared to those covered under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The top court said, “The landowners whose land is acquired under the 1956 Act vis-à-vis the landowners whose lands are acquired now under the new Act have been treated as separate classes, apparently without any intelligible differentia. This leads to grave heartburn among the landowners of the first category, namely, those whose lands are acquired under the 1956 Act.”

It said, “Keeping these factors in view, we implore and suggest that the Union of India should revisit the legislative scheme and consider the desirability of bringing parity in the matter of providing a mechanism for the determination of the market value of acquired land with reference to Article 300-A of the Constitution of India.”

Displaying judicial restraint, the top court said, “Since the issue primarily falls within the domain of the legislature, we refrain from expressing any final opinion and leave it in the first place to the entire discretion of the authority concerned to look into this aspect and take a holistic view.”

While dealing with petitions challenging a March 20, 2025, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Bench exercised its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to revive the cases of 21 landowners from Bhiwani district of Haryana who were rendered remediless due to a strange combination of legal provisions and orders passed by courts.