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Home / Haryana / SC directs former Haryana MLA Chhoker to spell out plan to repay homebuyers

SC directs former Haryana MLA Chhoker to spell out plan to repay homebuyers

Money laundering case

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court has directed former Haryana MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to place on record a concrete plan to repay thousands of homebuyers allegedly duped in the Mahira Homes 68, Mahira Homes 103 and Mahira Homes 104 projects before considering his plea for bail in a Rs 616-crore money laundering case.
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A Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi on Wednesday asked senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Chhoker, to file an affidavit explaining "the manner in which his client proposes to resolve/repay the homebuyer claims" relating to the three projects. The Bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

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During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik submitted that the affidavit should also disclose the assets of Chhoker and his family members, along with details of any encumbrances on those assets.

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Accepting the submission, the Bench directed that the affidavit should disclose the proposed mode of repayment to homebuyers, the source of funds to meet the claims, and details of the assets of the petitioner, his family members, including his sons — one of whom is also an accused in the case — along with details of encumbrances, if any.

Chhoker is accused of duping thousands of homebuyers and siphoning off hundreds of crores of rupees for personal gain and expenditure, apart from purchasing properties in the names of his companies and associate concerns.

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Earlier, on April 27, the Supreme Court had asked Chhoker to explain why it should entertain his bail plea unless he safeguarded the interests of homebuyers "who have been ex facie duped".

The former MLA has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's April 2026 order rejecting his regular bail plea. On May 29, the apex court deferred consideration of the matter after the Enforcement Directorate opposed bail, and listed it for hearing on June 17.

The high court had refused bail, observing that Chhoker was a "flight risk" and that the allegations, nature of financial transactions and material collected during investigation did not justify his release.

The case arises from an affordable group housing project undertaken by a Mahira Group company controlled by Chhoker and his family. According to the Enforcement Directorate, funds collected from homebuyers were diverted for purposes other than construction, and the accused laundered proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 616 crore.

While Chhoker claimed he was a senior citizen with deep roots in society, had cooperated with the investigation and that the trial would take considerable time, the high court held that the gravity of the allegations, his conduct during the probe and the statutory requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act weighed against grant of bail. It also observed that the delay in trial could not be attributed solely to the prosecution and that his custody since May 4, 2025, was not substantial enough to justify release.

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