Advertisement
Home / Haryana / SC dismisses retired officer's plea

SC dismisses retired officer's plea

Defamation case against Chautala
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Supreme Court. Tribune photo
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by a retired IPS officer challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that quashed the summoning of INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala in a defamation case filed against him by the officer in 2008.

A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Param Vir Rathee, challenging an order dated December 19, 2023, of the high court.

The retired officer had filed a complaint against Chautala and some other persons in 2008, alleging that he made defamatory statements against the officer, which were published in various newspapers, and had caused irreparable loss/damage to his reputation.

A Gurugram court had summoned Chautala in 2010, which was challenged by Chautala before the Additional District and Sessions Court, which upheld the order. The order was challenged before the high court.

