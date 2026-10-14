SC halts enforcement drive in DLF colonies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department’s enforcement drive against illegal construction and commercial activities in residential houses in DLF Phases 1 to 5 and other licensed colonies of Gurugram. The matter will come up for hearing again on November 3.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe while hearing a special leave petition in the case of ‘Gaurav Kohli versus State of Haryana’. The petition challenges a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling regarding the TCP department’s authority to initiate such action.

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A related case concerning commercial activities in residential houses in DLF Phases 1 to 5 was also listed before the Chief Justice’s Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. However, the high court did not take up the matter as the jurisdiction issue is pending before the Supreme Court. The case has now been listed for November 23.

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The enforcement drive, led by District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia, has resulted in the sealing of more than 160 houses allegedly being used for commercial activities. The department has conducted sealing and demolition operations in DLF Phases 3 and 4, Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1, among other areas, targeting the misuse of residential plots and violations of sanctioned building plans.

The crackdown had sparked concern among property owners and tenants operating offices, clinics, cafes and other commercial establishments from residential premises in the city’s older licensed colonies. It also brought the contentious issue of commercial use of residential properties in established neighbourhoods into focus.

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The implications of the Supreme Court’s interim order for houses already sealed remain unclear. It is also yet to be clarified whether the stay bars only demolition proceedings or all further enforcement action, including fresh sealing, until the next hearing.