DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / SC halts enforcement drive in DLF colonies

SC halts enforcement drive in DLF colonies

Scope of relief for already sealed properties unclear; next hearing on November 3

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A JCB machine demolishes an illegal shop in Gurugram. file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department’s enforcement drive against illegal construction and commercial activities in residential houses in DLF Phases 1 to 5 and other licensed colonies of Gurugram. The matter will come up for hearing again on November 3.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe while hearing a special leave petition in the case of ‘Gaurav Kohli versus State of Haryana’. The petition challenges a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling regarding the TCP department’s authority to initiate such action.

Advertisement

A related case concerning commercial activities in residential houses in DLF Phases 1 to 5 was also listed before the Chief Justice’s Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday. However, the high court did not take up the matter as the jurisdiction issue is pending before the Supreme Court. The case has now been listed for November 23.

Advertisement

The enforcement drive, led by District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia, has resulted in the sealing of more than 160 houses allegedly being used for commercial activities. The department has conducted sealing and demolition operations in DLF Phases 3 and 4, Sushant Lok-1 and South City-1, among other areas, targeting the misuse of residential plots and violations of sanctioned building plans.

The crackdown had sparked concern among property owners and tenants operating offices, clinics, cafes and other commercial establishments from residential premises in the city’s older licensed colonies. It also brought the contentious issue of commercial use of residential properties in established neighbourhoods into focus.

Advertisement

The implications of the Supreme Court’s interim order for houses already sealed remain unclear. It is also yet to be clarified whether the stay bars only demolition proceedings or all further enforcement action, including fresh sealing, until the next hearing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts