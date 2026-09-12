SC orders probe into Rohtak MDU faculty’s ‘fake’ PhD degree

The Supreme Court has ordered a probe into an alleged fake PhD degree of an assistant professor employed at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, even as it refused to set aside his appointment.

A Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan said a PhD degree was not an essential qualification for the post and the assistant professor in question had independently fulfilled the mandatory requirement of having qualified the UGC-NET exam.

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The Bench, however, directed the MDU to ascertain the authenticity of his degree. If the degree was found to be forged, the university could inform police to prosecute the assistant professor.

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“In the inquiry, the sixth respondent (assistant professor against whom an inquiry has now been ordered by SC) shall be required to produce his PhD degree in original in the presence of the officials of Bundelkhand University who, in turn, shall be required to produce documentary evidence based on which the affidavit before this court came to be filed,” it said.

“The sixth respondent will be given the opportunity to raise effective defence and extend the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses. Depending on the inquiry, which is to be conducted in accordance with principles of natural justice, further steps as permitted in law may be taken,” the court’s September 8 order read.

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The vacancy for the post of assistant professor (physical education) had been advertised on February 14, 2018, by Sat Jinda Kalyana College, Rohtak, affiliated to MDU. After the completion of the selection process, the accused emerged as the most-qualified candidate and was appointed to the post.

The unsuccessful candidates challenged his appointment before the High Court, alleging that it had been secured on the strength of a forged PhD degree. However, the court dismissed the petition.