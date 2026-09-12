DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / SC orders probe into Rohtak MDU faculty’s ‘fake’ PhD degree

SC orders probe into Rohtak MDU faculty’s ‘fake’ PhD degree

Court refused to set aside his appointment

article_Author
Satya Prakash
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bench directed the MDU to ascertain the authenticity of the degree. File
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has ordered a probe into an alleged fake PhD degree of an assistant professor employed at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, even as it refused to set aside his appointment.

A Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan said a PhD degree was not an essential qualification for the post and the assistant professor in question had independently fulfilled the mandatory requirement of having qualified the UGC-NET exam.

Advertisement

The Bench, however, directed the MDU to ascertain the authenticity of his degree. If the degree was found to be forged, the university could inform police to prosecute the assistant professor.

Advertisement

“In the inquiry, the sixth respondent (assistant professor against whom an inquiry has now been ordered by SC) shall be required to produce his PhD degree in original in the presence of the officials of Bundelkhand University who, in turn, shall be required to produce documentary evidence based on which the affidavit before this court came to be filed,” it said.

“The sixth respondent will be given the opportunity to raise effective defence and extend the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses. Depending on the inquiry, which is to be conducted in accordance with principles of natural justice, further steps as permitted in law may be taken,” the court’s September 8 order read.

Advertisement

The vacancy for the post of assistant professor (physical education) had been advertised on February 14, 2018, by Sat Jinda Kalyana College, Rohtak, affiliated to MDU. After the completion of the selection process, the accused emerged as the most-qualified candidate and was appointed to the post.

The unsuccessful candidates challenged his appointment before the High Court, alleging that it had been secured on the strength of a forged PhD degree. However, the court dismissed the petition.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts