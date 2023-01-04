Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes office-bearers assume charge

Chandigarh, January 3
The office-bearers of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes were today sworn in the presence of Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal. Ravindra Baliana assumed charge as its Chairman and Vijender Badgujjar as Vice-Chairman. Ravi Taranwali, Meena Narwal and Rattan Lal Bamaniya assumed charge as its members.
At the helm
Ravindra Baliana assumed charge as SC Commission’s Chairman and Vijender Badgujjar as Vice-Chairman. Ravi Taranwali, Meena Narwal and Rattan Lal Bamaniya assumed charge as its members
The minister congratulated the commission’s office-bearers and expressed hope that they would uphold the trust reposed in them by the government. With the formation of this commission, various issues relating to the Scheduled Castes would be resolved, he said.
The demand for the constitution of the commission was being raised for a long time. By constituting the commission, the government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people, he said. He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for setting up the commission.
The Cooperation Minister said the commission would hear problems and grievances of the Scheduled Castes and ensure their resolution. “The government has launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ to uplift the standard of living of the poor. The scheme has been linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) portal. Under this, a target has been set to raise the yearly income of extremely poor families to at least Rs 1.80 lakh in order to economically uplift such families,” he added.
Dr Banwari Lal said the government organised 822 “Antyodaya Melas” in three phases across the state. Around 1.55 lakh youths participated in these fairs. Out of them, 25,349 were sanctioned loans through banks for self-employment. They have also been linked with jobs and skill development schemes in the private sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...