Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes office-bearers assume charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The office-bearers of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes were today sworn in the presence of Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal. Ravindra Baliana assumed charge as its Chairman and Vijender Badgujjar as Vice-Chairman. Ravi Taranwali, Meena Narwal and Rattan Lal Bamaniya assumed charge as its members.

At the helm Ravindra Baliana assumed charge as SC Commission’s Chairman and Vijender Badgujjar as Vice-Chairman. Ravi Taranwali, Meena Narwal and Rattan Lal Bamaniya assumed charge as its members

The minister congratulated the commission’s office-bearers and expressed hope that they would uphold the trust reposed in them by the government. With the formation of this commission, various issues relating to the Scheduled Castes would be resolved, he said.

The demand for the constitution of the commission was being raised for a long time. By constituting the commission, the government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the people, he said. He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for setting up the commission.

The Cooperation Minister said the commission would hear problems and grievances of the Scheduled Castes and ensure their resolution. “The government has launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana’ to uplift the standard of living of the poor. The scheme has been linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) portal. Under this, a target has been set to raise the yearly income of extremely poor families to at least Rs 1.80 lakh in order to economically uplift such families,” he added.

Dr Banwari Lal said the government organised 822 “Antyodaya Melas” in three phases across the state. Around 1.55 lakh youths participated in these fairs. Out of them, 25,349 were sanctioned loans through banks for self-employment. They have also been linked with jobs and skill development schemes in the private sector.