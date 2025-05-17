SC panel probes 2017 Bhatla boycott case; villagers say peace has returned

A four-member inquiry panel appointed by the Supreme Court has begun its probe into the alleged social boycott of Scheduled Caste (SC) families in Bhatla village, Hisar. The panel, which includes retired DGPs Kamlendra Prasad and VC Goel and retired DSPs, visited the village and interacted with both the victims and those accused of enforcing the boycott.

Case timeline June 2017: Scuffle at hand pump; Dalit youths file assault complaint Post-incident: Alleged social boycott announced by upper caste panchayat 2017–2024: Seven FIRs filed; tensions persist intermittently May 2024: SC appoints four-member inquiry panel May 16, 2025: Panel visits Bhatla, meets villagers and police

The case dates back to June 2017, when a scuffle between Dalit and upper caste youths occurred over access to a hand pump located on government land near a power substation. Following the incident, several upper caste youths were booked on the complaint of Dalit villagers who alleged caste-based assault and denial of water access.

What followed was a series of escalations. According to the complainants, when they refused to withdraw the FIRs, the upper caste social panchayat issued a diktat of social boycott and announced a fine of Rs 11,000 on anyone interacting with the SC families. Between 2017 and now, seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the alleged boycott and related assaults.

Now, as the panel begins its work, many in the village say time has healed many of the past wounds.

“There are no traces of ill will among the villagers now,” said Suresh, a local resident, pointing to the now-defunct hand pump where it all started. “It was unfortunate that a small scuffle took such an unsavoury turn. Let’s see what happens now, but I pray the episode ends soon.”

At the same site, a police chowki has been established since 2017 to maintain law and order. Chowki incharge Bhan Singh, who took charge four months ago, said, “The situation is absolutely normal. People come here with everyday issues. Sometimes, members of both communities even visit together. It’s peaceful.”

Jai Bhagwan, a Dalit petitioner in the Supreme Court, said, “All we want is justice. Yes, things are normal now, but the social boycott was never formally withdrawn. At that time, we weren’t allowed to buy even groceries. That has changed, though — our people have opened shops and everyone shops freely now. But we submitted all records to the inquiry team in Hansi today.”

Contrary to that, village sarpanch Sunil maintained that the issue is a thing of the past. “There’s nothing like a social boycott here. Everyone lives together peacefully now,” he said, adding that villagers are no longer affected by the eight-year-old matter and are allowing the panel to complete its work.

The inquiry team also held meetings with police officials and other stakeholders as part of its continuing investigation.