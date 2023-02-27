Supreme Court rejects plea to transfer Jat stir case from Jhajjar to Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

The Supreme Court has refused to transfer a case filed by 38 people from Jhajjar — whose properties were allegedly vandalised during the 2016 Jat agitation for reservation in government jobs and education in Haryana — to Delhi as it said the state was duty-bound to protect the lives and properties of citizens and other people. A Bench headed by Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna rejected the petition on the ground that 42 witnesses had already been examined.

GROUNDS FOR PETITION Petitoners — 38 people from Jhajjar — had sought the transfer of the case to Delhi on the grounds that due to an “influential” advocate who had remained the Bar president, a few material witnesses were forced to turn hostile and the material documentary evidence was not placed on record

The petitioners alleged that during the stir, members of the Jat community vandalised their properties, set their houses, godowns and other belongings on fire, causing huge irreparable loss to them.

Every attempt that succeeded at the hands of anyone “whereby the efficacy of criminal law is diluted, will remove the very edifice of the rule of law fatally”, the Bench said.

“The state exists on the basis of implied consent of the Governed. The principal reason for people to come together under the organisation of the state is the fundamental principle that it will be in a position to always protect the lives and properties of the citizens. This is the fundamental unalterable premise for the creation, existence and preservation of any civilised state. It is all the more so, when the state is functioning under a written Constitution that guarantees fundamental rights such as ours,” the Bench added.

“It is accordingly that the rule of law is rightfully treated as part of the basic structure of the Constitution. It is the bounden duty of any state to ensure that the lives of its citizens and other persons are at all times protected. The same goes for their properties,” it added.

Noting that the Special Public Prosecutor for the case has been appointed only recently and his credentials have been brought to its notice, the Bench said at this stage, “we are not persuaded to direct that another person be appointed in his place. However, this is not to be the end of the destiny of this case”.

The top court, however, said, “It will be open to the petitioners to approach the Director (Prosecution) in case they believe that even the Special Public Prosecutor appointed is not discharging his duties in a fair and impartial manner.”

“It is thereupon for the Director (Prosecution) to look into the matter and take appropriate steps. As far as protection to the witness is concerned, it will be open to the petitioners to move the presiding Judge or Special Public Prosecutor or the SP of the district concerned in which case the needful shall be done in accordance with law,” the Bench directed.

With PTI inputs

