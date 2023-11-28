 Jind horror: SC/ST section added against school principal : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  • Jind horror: SC/ST section added against school principal

Jind horror: SC/ST section added against school principal

Was abused, says girl from community

Jind horror: SC/ST section added against school principal


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 27

Another girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, has come forward to depose against the principal of a government senior secondary school, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and abuse of girl students in Jind district.

Sources said the Jind police had added a section of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to the FIR registered against the principal after shocking disclosures of the victim against him.

The girl reported that the principal molested her in his room during school hours. She was threatened that she would not be allowed to clear the examinations if she disclosed the matter to anyone due to which she kept quiet.

SP, Jind, Sumit Kumar said with another girl coming forward, there were now six girls who had deposed under Section 164 of the CrPC against the principal in this case. The child welfare committee, Jind, had counselled the victim.

The Jind police added Section 3(1) (w) (i) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the principal. This section deals with a person who intentionally touches an SC woman knowing that she belongs to the SC when such an act of touching is of a sexual nature and without the recipient’s consent.

The accused principal was earlier booked under Sections 341, 342, 354 A and 506 of the IPC and Sections 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act on October 30. He was arrested on November 4 and is in jail in Jind. A special investigation team (SIT), headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, has started an investigation into the matter. The sources said the SIT was also probing the incident of suicide by a Class XI student of the school at her residence on September 30 under suspicious circumstances. They said the suicide might be linked to the sexual harassment of students by the principal.

The sources said the suicide victim had gone to the school on September 30 even though she had no examination on that day. Her family members said she returned from the school and went into her room upstairs where she hanged herself to death.

The police are trying to retrieve chats from the Instagram account of the principal as he had reportedly sent obscene messages to girls on their social media accounts. There are allegations that the accused “raped” a girl after calling her to his two-room rented accommodation on the pretext of giving mathematics classes.

Molested during school hours

  • The girl reported that the principal molested her in his room during school hours
  • She was threatened she wouldn’t be allowed to clear exams if she disclosed matter

#Hisar #Jind


