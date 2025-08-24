DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Scam in Sirsa civic works, 7 engineers under scanner

Scam in Sirsa civic works, 7 engineers under scanner

Probe reveals fake projects, poor quality material, tender violations
article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:45 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A scam running into crores has been unearthed in development projects carried out by the Sirsa Municipal Council between 2012 and 2014. An inquiry by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has exposed massive irregularities and violations of rules, implicating several municipal engineers and contractors.

Advertisement

According to sources, the investigation report names 21 officials as suspects, while fines have been imposed on contractors involved in the projects. A chargesheet has been drafted against the then Executive Officer and several Junior Engineers (JEs), which will now be forwarded to the Directorate through the District Municipal Commissioner.

The Vigilance probe found that several construction works were executed without mandatory approvals and in violation of tendering norms. Some projects were falsely shown on disputed land, while payments were cleared for streetlights without tenders. In several cases, tenders were opened prematurely to favour specific contractors, who allegedly used substandard materials.

Advertisement

Lab tests confirmed that cement, sand and gravel used were below prescribed standards. Iron grills and angles for road dividers were missing, while the actual lengths of streets were found to be shorter than shown in official records.

The report specifically names seven engineers for their alleged role: Suber Singh and Bhupender Singh (both former Municipal Engineers in Sirsa), and Junior Engineers Rajesh Kumar, Arun Kumar, Rajesh Dalal, Deepak Kumar and Om Prakash (retired JEs).

Advertisement

The Vigilance has also ordered the recovery of about Rs 35 lakh from the erring officials and contractors.

Confirming the development, Sunil Ranga, Executive Officer of the Sirsa Municipal Council, told The Tribune: “A copy of the investigation report was received from the Directorate last week. The report includes instructions to prepare a chargesheet against seven engineers, some of whom have already retired. The draft of the chargesheet has been prepared and will be sent to the Director through the District Municipal Commissioner. Further action in the case will be taken at the headquarters level.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts