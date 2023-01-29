Scan previous record before deciding parole petitions, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed all Divisional Commissioners across Haryana to ensure background check of the convicts applying for parole. They have been asked to check whether the convict had availed parole and surrendered back on time before passing and rejecting their pleas on the ground of threat to the security of the state/nation.

The assertion came after a Division Bench observed that the facts placed before it during the hearing of a plea challenging the denial of parole to a convict narrated “a sorry state of affairs where the Divisional Commissioner was not apprised of the correct background”. The Bench was hearing a plea against the State of Haryana and other respondents by a convict through counsel RS Dhull. He had challenged the order dated April 4, 2022, whereby the grant of parole was denied by the Ambala Divisional Commissioner by passing “a stereotype order”.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the request for the parole made by the petitioner for getting seven-year-old daughter admitted to Class II was declined on the Sonepat District Magistrate’s recommendation. The Bench was also told that the decision was based on a report by the Sonepat Superintendent of Police expressing apprehension of breach of public peace and security of the state if the prisoner was released. Accepting the recommendation, the Divisional Commissioner passed the order “with blindfolded eyes”. The Bench observed the reply filed by Kurukshetra district jail’s Deputy Superintendent on the respondents’ behalf indicated that the petitioner had earlier availed paroles/furloughs/special parole and had surrendered in the jail on time. No adverse report was received from the local police in Sonepat during his parole period.

The Bench further observed the petitioner’s custody certificate showed that he had undergone more than five years and nine months of actual sentence and the parole was availed for 75 weeks and four days. Details also showed furloughs of 21 days 2019 and 14 days in 2022. The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted it had no option but to quash the order. The petitioner was also granted six-week parole, subject to the satisfaction of the CJM/Illaqa Magistrate, Kurukshetra.

“A copy of this order be circulated to all Divisional Commissioners to ensure that whenever they pass orders and the rejection is on the ground that the security of the state/nation is under threat, at least the background is checked that whether the petitioner has availed parole and surrendered back on time,;’ the Bench asserted.

The order’s copy was also directed to be also sent to the Haryana DGP for forwarding it to all SPs, for submitting their report.