Scared, villagers avoid taking Bhiwani stretch where burnt SUV was found

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 26

Residents of Barwas village have been avoiding travelling on the stretch of the kutcha road where the burnt Bolero with two charred bodies inside it was found around 10 days ago.

Villagers said they considered it unsafe, especially for a lonely person, to travel on this stretch, after the incident. They want the stretch of nearly 1 km to made pucca with streetlights for the convenience of the villagers.

Jaiveer Chaudhary, a villager, said this stretch was mainly used by the residents who lived in the dhanis in the fields. “After the incident, it gives a scary feeling to the visitors on this stretch. This is a shortcut, but is a lonely and isolated stretch for those living in dhanis. My house is located just 500 m from the spot, but none of our family members could notice the burning vehicle at night because of trees and sand between my house and the crime spot,” he said.

“Now, women fear travelling on this stretch and for their safety. An eerie silence prevails on the 1-km stretch from Shaheed Chowk to the dhanis,” he said, adding that the villagers opt to walk in groups while taking this route. Chaudhary said Shaheed Chowk was where the statue of Army jawan Surya Prakash, who had sacrificed his life for the nation in the Kargil war in 1999, was located at the entrance to the village.

Village sarpanch Sharmila Devi said this was a commonly used pathway for villagers to visit their fields and for those residing in dhanis. She said, “The incident has scared villagers, especially women, and they opt for a longer route.”

The sarpanch said the panchayat would construct this stretch of the road and install streetlights for lighting at night for the convenience of the villagers. “As soon as the government releases the grant, I will undertake this work to construct this stretch so that the villagers no longer feel hesitation in travelling on this stretch,” she added.