SCERT tells Board of School Education Haryana to conduct exams

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 1

In an interesting turn of events in the ongoing row over the conduct of the board exams of Class VIII for all government and private schools being run in the state, the State Council of Education Research Training (SCERT), Gurugram, has now entrusted the task to the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for conducting the regular exams of the students of Classes V and VIII, pleading the BSEH possesses the expertise to hold such exams.

Significantly, the development came days after the government withdrew the power and authority given to the BSEH to hold board exams for Classes V and VIII. It also notified the SCERT as “Academic Authority” and that the regular examinations would be held in accordance with the amendments made in Section 16 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. “It was done in view of the separate petitions filed by private schools affiliated to the CBSE in the HC challenging the state’s move to conduct the board exams of Class VIII in all schools through the BSEH,” said sources.

Ved Prakash Yadav, vice-chairman, BSEH, said they would formulate a policy to hold the board exams on behalf of the SCERT.

Sunil Bajaj, deputy director, SCERT, said SCERT was an academic authority to prepare curriculum, design papers, etc. hence an agency was needed to conduct exams. “Since the BSEH holds expertise in conducting exams, we authorised it as an agency to conduct regular examinations with certain conditions,” he added.