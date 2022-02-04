Scheduled Caste plan funds diverted to other development works in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 3

Funds running into lakhs, sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP), have been used for other development works like installing water harvesting systems in parks, near the IG office and schools, on high-mast and solar lights, construction of paths in educational institutions, and other works.

To be used where majority population is SC As per officials, the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan funds can be used only in the area where majority of population is of the Scheduled Caste community.

This was revealed in a reply of an RTI query filed by city-based activist Rajesh Sharma, who sought information from the Karnal MC, about the usage of the SCSP funds from the financial year 2016-17 to 2020-21

This was revealed in a reply of an RTI query filed by city-based activist Rajesh Sharma, who sought information from the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), about the usage of the SCSP funds from the financial year 2016-17 to 2020-21.

In 2016-17, besides utilising funds in the areas of the SC community, the KMC spent Rs2.42 lakh on the installation of high-mast light near a temple in Ward No. 12. Besides, funds were spent on construction of rooms and paths in schools.

Solar light was also installed in Sector 7 at cost of Rs49,000, the KMC stated in its reply.

Similarly, in 2017-18, funds were spent on various development works of different schools and installing of water harvesting system in Ward No. 2. In 2018-19, funds were used on various works in different government schools in the city, the KMC added.

In 2019-20, Rs8 lakh was spent on construction of the two lanes in Sector 13, which is posh area of the city, the KMC stated in its reply. Besides, Rs6.50 lakh was spent on toilets and fixing of lights in Sector 7, Rs1.84 lakh installing fence at Mata Parkash Deaf and Dumb School, Rs2.25 lakh on installing five solar light in a corner of park in Sector 7, Rs4 lakh on the development of a park in Sector 8 and Rs7.36 lakh on installing rainwater harvesting systems near the IG office, Atal Park and cricket ground in Sector 9, the KMC added.

In 2020-21, Rs2.41 lakh was used on development of the basketball ground in Sector 6 and Rs6.59 lakh was spent on the construction of boundary wall, laying interlocking paver blocks and sewer pipeline on the Nari Niketan premises in the city, the KMC stated in its reply.

Yogesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), said the issue had come to his notice and he will get it checked. “Generally, funds of this head are used in the area where maximum population of the SC community resides,” the ADC added.

