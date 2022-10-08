Scheduled castes students to get reservation in hostels of schools, colleges: CM

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that reservation for hostel accommodation would be given to children belonging to the Scheduled castes or other deprived classes in schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister was addressing the people during a state-level programme on the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki held at Chaudhary Devi Lal Stadium in Gohana today.

The government will soon implement a ‘zero dropout policy’, so that no child will be deprived of education, he said.

The Chief Minister further announced that two new hostels would be constructed and named after Maharshi Valmiki.The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs. 25 lakh for the construction work of ‘Trikal Samrasata Bhawan’ to be built at the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram and directed the Deputy Commissioner to release the said amount immediately so that the construction work could be completed at the earliest.

Meanwhile,due to the general elections of the three tiers of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) in the state, the model code of conduct is on so these announcements would be applicable to the areas where the code of conduct is not applicable. In his inaugural address, the CMsaid, “Propagating the thoughts and teachings of saints and great men in society is the need of the hour. It should be ensured that each one of us follows the teachings of great men,” he added. The Chief Minister also directed the Sonepat DC to ensure that gas connections are provided to families under the Ujjawala scheme.

Khattar said the practice of giving jobs through contractors would be stopped in the state and all recruitment would be done through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam only. The CM further said 50 per cent of the cleaning contracts would be given to the Valmiki community if they formed a cooperative society.

The CM assured the members of the Valmika community that the issue of land in Sector 7, Gohana, would be resolved after proper verification.Earlier, the CM inaugurated Samrasata Bhawan at the Maharishi Valmiki temple. MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, MLAs Mohan Lal Badoli, Bishamber Singh Balmiki, along with others were present during the programme.

