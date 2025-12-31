Scheme for defaulting builders extended

Providing another breather to defaulting builders, the government has amended the one-time settlement scheme—“Samadhan se Vikas”—while extending it to March 31. The scheme is aimed at recovery of long-pending external development charges (EDC) in respect of licence and change-of-land-use (CLU) cases.

“As per the present provisions, till September 15, 2025, outstanding dues can be covered by 100% principal amount plus 62% outstanding interest and penal interest. The outstanding and penal interest payment will increase by 1% every month,” an official order said.

Under the second option, the builders have to pay 50% principal amount plus 87% of outstanding interest and penal interest on September 15, 2025. The outstanding and penal interest will be increased by 1% every month, it added.