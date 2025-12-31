DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Scheme for defaulting builders extended

Scheme for defaulting builders extended

New deadline March 31

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Providing another breather to defaulting builders, the government has amended the one-time settlement scheme—“Samadhan se Vikas”—while extending it to March 31. The scheme is aimed at recovery of long-pending external development charges (EDC) in respect of licence and change-of-land-use (CLU) cases.

Advertisement

“As per the present provisions, till September 15, 2025, outstanding dues can be covered by 100% principal amount plus 62% outstanding interest and penal interest. The outstanding and penal interest payment will increase by 1% every month,” an official order said.

Advertisement

Under the second option, the builders have to pay 50% principal amount plus 87% of outstanding interest and penal interest on September 15, 2025. The outstanding and penal interest will be increased by 1% every month, it added.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts