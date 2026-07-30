Scholars discuss constitutional significance of Justice HR Khanna’s historic dissenting opinion during national conference at Sonepat law varsity

Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) on Thursday organised a national conference on “50 Years of the Constitutional Dissent: Revisiting Justice HR Khanna’s Legacy.” The conference aimed to facilitate meaningful academic deliberations on the constitutional significance of Justice HR Khanna’s historic dissenting opinion, judicial independence, the rule of law and the enduring values of Indian democracy.

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The event brought together eminent jurists, legal scholars, academicians, researchers and students from across the country.

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Justice (Retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and former Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), attended the conference as the chief guest. Professor (Dr) GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor of National Law University, Delhi, and Dr Deepak Sharma, Assistant Professor at Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, were the distinguished guests.

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Delivering the keynote address, Justice (Retd) Goel observed that the Constitution of India is not merely a governing document but the foundation of justice, liberty, equality and human dignity. Referring to Justice HR Khanna's historic dissenting judgment, he said it remains one of the finest examples of judicial courage, constitutional morality and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

He remarked that during the Emergency, Justice Khanna demonstrated that the foremost duty of a judge is towards the Constitution and the protection of citizens' fundamental rights, rather than to the authority of the state. He urged law students to regard legal education not merely as a profession but as a means to uphold justice, integrity, public service and constitutional values.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr Devinder Singh said Justice HR Khanna's life and judicial philosophy continue to inspire generations through the values of constitutional morality, judicial independence and ethical courage. He emphasised that institutions of legal education have a vital responsibility to acquaint young minds with the ideals upheld by such eminent jurists.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar Dr Ashutosh Mishra said Justice HR Khanna's legacy serves as a guiding light for every law student and legal professional. He observed that the true strength of democracy lies in constitutional supremacy, judicial independence and the rule of law.

The conference featured multiple academic and technical sessions, with discussions on constitutional dissent, judicial independence, the protection of fundamental rights and the continuing relevance of Justice HR Khanna's judicial legacy. Eminent speakers included Professor (Dr) GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi; Dr Shaiwal Satyarthi, Professor, University of Delhi; Dr Deepak Sharma, Assistant Professor, Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj; Dr Pardeep Singh, Head and Dean, Department of Law, Central University of Haryana; and Dr SK Chaturvedi, Nodal Officer and Coordinator, Legal Aid Centre, Department of Law, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University, Uttarakhand.