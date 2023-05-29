Scholarship amount for kids of workers up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced increase in the amount of scholarship given to the children of the workers by the Haryana Labour Welfare Board. The amount of Rs 7,000 for Classes 9 and 10, Rs 7,750 for classes 11 and 12 and Rs 8,500 for higher education has been increased to Rs 10,000 in all three categories, he added.

New Parliament showcases growth, heritage }The new building is an amalgamation of the specialties of energy conservation, water conservation, green technology and environmental friendliness. A symbol of self-reliant India, every part of the country has contributed to the construction of this building, due to which a glimpse of development and heritage will be seen. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

The Chief Minister was interacting with the workers and their children registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW), Haryana, through audio conferencing from New Delhi today.

He said the workers have an important contribution in every construction and today the country is becoming self-sufficient only on the strength of the workers.

Meanwhile, Bhavna, a resident of Rewari’s Nimoth village expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the financial assistance being provided for her education and appealed to build a library in the village. On her demand, the Chief Minister immediately approved the construction of a library for Nimoth village.

Similarly, Akash’s father from Palwal district also requested to build a library, on which the Chief Minister accorded approval. The library would be opened in the Arya Samaj temple in Palwal’s Aurangabad village.

Khattar said the workers play an important role in the economic development of any country. The CM said the focus of the state government was not only on the organised sector, but also on the unorganised sector.