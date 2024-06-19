Scholarship of Rs 30L approved for meritorious wards of cops

Hisar, June 18
The Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Hisar Range police, Dr M Ravi Kiran, has approved a scholarship of Rs 30.19 lakh to encourage the meritorious children of police officials and employees in the Hisar Range.
Will encourage students to perform well
The Additional Director-General of Police, Hisar Range police, Dr M Ravi Kiran, said the scholarship amount given to the meritorious children of Haryana Police personnel had been doubled this session. The police personnel are happy with the decision stating that the decision to double the scholarship will encourage more students to perform well in studies.
The ADGP directed the Superintendent of Police of all police districts in the range — Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Dabwali, Jind and Hansi — to start the process of disbursing the approved amount of scholarship from the Police Welfare Fund. He said with the scholarship amount, the children would be motivated towards studies.
The scholarship amount for meritorious students of Class X has been increased to Rs 5,000, for Class XII to Rs 6,000, Rs 8,000 for undergraduate students, Rs10,000 for postgraduation students or its equivalent, Rs 8,000 for children studying engineering diploma or its equivalent.
The scholarship amount for students studying MBBS, MPhil, PhD LLM, CA, architecture, veterinary surgeon etc. has been increased to Rs 30,000.
The Police Department has selected a total of 286 meritorious students from all police districts in Hisar Range. It includes 126 students from Hisar district, for whom a total amount of Rs13,88,000 has been sanctioned. An amount of Rs 5,84,000 has been sanctioned for 52 students of Jind district while Rs 3,57,000 has been approved for 42 students of police Hansi police district. Similarly Rs 3,15,000 has been approved for 31 students of Fatehabad district and Rs 2,74,000 for 24 students in Sirsa district. An amount of Rs 1,01,000 has been sanctioned for 11 meritorious students of the newly created Dabwali police district, the police spokesperson said.
