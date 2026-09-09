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Home / Haryana / Scholarships released to 107 meritorious students in Kurukshetra

Scholarships released to 107 meritorious students in Kurukshetra

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Students being awarded scholarships in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
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As part of the ‘Naveen Jindal Yashasvi Scholarship Scheme’, scholarships were released to 67 meritorious school students and 40 college students on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched by Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal to support students of the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency, ensuring that no meritorious student is forced to discontinue their education due to financial hardship.

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Earlier, scholarships had been awarded to 317 school students and 908 college students.

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Sharing the information, Dharamveer Singh, in-charge of MP Naveen Jindal’s office in Kurukshetra, stated that the MP aims to ensure that no talented student is compelled to drop out of school or college due to financial constraints. He emphasised that education forms the strongest foundation for a better future for the youth and that the scholarship provides needy students with an opportunity to pursue their studies.

As many as 1,264 students from the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency have benefited from the scheme till now. Additionally, 181 students have been selected for the scholarship for a second consecutive year to ensure the smooth continuation of their studies, he said.

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The office in-charge said that over the past two years, the MP had transferred a total scholarship amount of over Rs 3.40 crore from his personal funds to the accounts of various educational institutions under the scheme. This funding is helping school and college students continue their

education.

Singh said that the MP had expanded the scope of the scholarship scheme to include school students who had lost their parents. He has covered 100 per cent of the school fees for 23 such orphaned children. Additionally, Jindal is covering 50 per cent of the school fees for children of widows, divorcees and single mothers. Payments amounting to half the fees for 294 students in this category have already been made to their respective schools.

The initiative aims to provide better opportunities to children from economically disadvantaged families in the parliamentary constituency by facilitating their access to education. The portal for the scheme is open, enabling meritorious and needy students to access its benefits, he added.

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