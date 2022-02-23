School bodies miffed after meeting with CM called off

Ambala, February 22
A day after the Haryana government announced not to conduct board exams of Class V and VIII for all government and private schools in the state in the current academic session, the government has cancelled a high-level meeting of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal with different private school associations, which was scheduled to be held on February 25.
The associations have expressed dissatisfaction with the cancellation of meeting as several other issues related to private schools in Haryana were still pending.
Kulbhushan Sharma, president, National Independent Schools Alliance, said “The directorate school education has issued a letter informing the associations that the meeting scheduled for February 25 with the CM has been cancelled.” —
