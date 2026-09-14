School bus carrying 28 students stranded in flooded Ambala underpass

A school bus carrying 28 students and a couple of other vehicles were stranded in a flooded railway underpass in Barara, Ambala, on Monday morning.

After receiving information, local residents and officials rushed to the spot and helped rescue the students. The children were safely shifted from the bus to a tractor-trailer arranged by residents.

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The incident sparked resentment among local residents, who alleged that the underpass had been repeatedly flooded in recent days. They demanded a permanent solution to the waterlogging and action against the bus driver for allegedly entering the flooded underpass and putting the lives of the students at risk.

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Amrinder Singh, a local resident and founder of Rasthra Jagran Manch, said, “Around 7.55 in the morning, we got information that a school bus was stranded in the underpass, so we reached the spot and called the emergency response vehicles. There were 28 students on the bus. After getting information, the fire tender, PCR, and officials from Barara police station also reached the spot. Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer was arranged, and the students were safely shifted from the bus to the tractor-trailer.”

“The water has been oozing out from the ground. We have raised the matter with the officials concerned, but no corrective measures have been taken to resolve the issue of waterlogging. The district administration should take strict action and ensure that water is timely drained out from the underpasses to avoid any major incident. The administration should also issue instructions to the school authorities and ensure that their drivers are not putting the lives of children at risk,” he said.

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Ishan Singh, another local resident, said, “The underpass has been flooded for the last few days, but no action was taken to drain out the water. We have raised the matter multiple times but to no avail. If anything goes wrong, then who will be responsible. The government should fix the responsibility and accountability of the officials and school authorities as well.”

SHO of Barara police station Sub-inspector Ramkaran, who reached the spot, said, “The underpass was waterlogged, but still the bus driver negligently entered the underpass and got stuck. All the students were safely rescued, and the vehicles were also removed.”

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “The lives of students can’t be put at risk under any circumstances. The private school operators must direct their drivers to avoid taking the risky routes and also avoid the flooded underpasses. An instruction in this regard will also be issued soon.”