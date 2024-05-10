School bus mows down one-year-old girl in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 9

A one-year-old girl was crushed to death in Matroli village of Bapoli block of the district on Thursday morning by a school bus.

The deceased child has been identified as Taniya, daughter of Subhash of the village.

The deceased’s grandfather Rajender, in his complaint to the Bapoli police, said Taniya was coming to his home from her home across the street when a school bus travelling towards Khojkipur crushed the child. He immediately took her to hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Following the complaint, the Bapoli police have registered a case under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC and begun a probe into the matter.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to her family members after a post-mortem examination.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat