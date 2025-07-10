DT
PT
School bus skids off road in Bhiwani village, several students sustain injuries

School bus skids off road in Bhiwani village, several students sustain injuries

Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:05 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
The school bus which skidded off the road and slipped approximately six feet into the fields beside the roadside, in Bhiwani, on Thursday.
A school bus carrying around 50 students skidded off the road and slipped approximately six feet into the fields beside the roadside, causing injuries to some of the children.

The bus was traveling from Baliyali village to Bawani Khera town when it veered off while attempting to give way to an oncoming vehicle. Although the bus tilted to one side and got stuck, it narrowly avoided overturning.

Eyewitnesses quickly rushed to the scene to rescue the students. Reports indicate that while some children sustained minor injuries, others remained unhurt and went on to attend school.

Baliyali village Sarpanch Sachin Sardana attributed the accident to careless driving, noting that the driver failed to negotiate a dangerous curve. He also highlighted the poor condition of the road, stating that complaints had been made to the PWD department about erosion on both sides of this stretch.

Bawani Khera police station SHO Om Prakash confirmed that about 50 children were onboard the bus. He said, “Fortunately, none of the injuries are serious,” adding that some students continued to school, while others returned home.

