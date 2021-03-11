Gurugram school chairman claims threat by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

The chairman of a private school in Farrukhnagar area has claimed that he had received abduction threat from a man posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to the complaint filed by Jai Pal Yadav, chairman, Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Bhangrola village, he received the threat call from a 13-digit mobile number on Friday.

“The caller said he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and would abduct me on Monday. When I asked him what I had done, he replied he would tell me on Monday. I tried calling the number again, but the call did not go through,” as Yadav said.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified man under Section 506 of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.

