School dropout found treating patients at dental clinic in Hisar

A joint team of the CM’s Flying Squad and Health Department raided a dental clinic in Hisar, where a high school dropout was reportedly found treating patients. After sealing the clinic, an FIR was registered against two persons for running the facility illegally.

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The raid was led by CM’s Flying Hisar Range in-charge Sunaina, along with Dental Surgeon Dr Pulkit and the police. Acting on a tip-off, the team inspected the clinic and examined documents.

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The officials found that the clinic was not registered under any government regulation. No valid licence, OPD register or records related to any registered doctor were found on the premises. They said a youth identified as Pradeep Kumar, who has studied up to Class IX, was reportedly found examining the patients, prescribing medicines and collecting fee. The patients present at the clinic also confirmed that Pradeep had been treating them.

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Clinic operator Mahender Bajaj told the team that the clinic was being run by Dr Tarun Gera. However, no documents, bill books or OPD slips linked to Dr Gera were found during the raid. The team found that the clinic had not obtained mandatory permission from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. No records or arrangements related to biomedical waste disposal were available at the site.

Rakesh, a resident of Sisay village, told the raiding team that he had come to the clinic for dental treatment where Pradeep examined him, provided medicines and charged fee from him. Another patient, Sandeep, made similar remarks.

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CM’s Flying Squad Hisar Range in-charge Sunaina said running a health facility without medical qualification and registration is a serious offence. She said the government has issued instructions to take a strong action against illegal medical practices and continues to advise people to seek treatment only from registered hospitals and qualified doctors only.

The team has submitted a detailed report to the police for further investigation. A case has been registered against Pradeep and Manoj.