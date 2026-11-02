School Education Dept suspends principal in Panchkula girl assault case

After suspending two teachers at the government school in Panchkula, where the six-year-old girl, a student of kindergarten, was brutally assaulted, the School Education Department on Sunday suspended the principal too.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Vijay Dahiya, took the action against Neelu, Principal of Shaheed Major Anuj Rajput Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, as per provisions of Rule 5 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

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During the period of suspension, her headquarters will be the office of the District Education Officer, Ambala. On Saturday, the class teachers of kindergarten and Class III were suspended.

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In the brutal assault which took place on October 28, an eight-year-old Class III student allegedly struck the six-year-old girl repeatedly on the head with a brick, slammed her against a bench, dragged her by the tie and kicked her multiple times until she fell unconscious.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm. The girl was admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and is stated to be out of danger.

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The Haryana Police have registered a case of negligence under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the school principal, the class in-charge and a watchman on the complaint of the girl’s uncle on Saturday. The girl’s father works at a salon, and the mother is a housewife.

The uncle alleged that the boy lured the girl to a classroom on the first floor and assaulted her there. The victim and the boy didn’t know each other, but their classes were made to sit together on October 28. “The boy got enraged after the girl called him ‘pagal’ (mental) because he was troubling her. When the class ended, he lied to her that her father had come and took her to an empty classroom on the first floor where she was assaulted,” he alleged in the police complaint.

The uncle claimed that CCTV footage purportedly showed the boy banging the girl’s head against a bench and striking her with a brick before attacking her with a steel dustbin and a flowerpot.

The Haryana Government had announced on Saturday that it would bear the expenses of the girl’s treatment. On Sunday, the School Education Department reimbursed the medical expenses incurred so far, Rs 25,000, to the girl’s father.

The girl is under observation at the PGIMER. A five-member committee under Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Panchkula will investigate the incident.

The committee will examine CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events, verify the on-duty presence of teachers, assistants and special educators, and fix accountability. It will also investigate lapses in safety and supervision, any delay in providing first aid or taking the child to hospital, and compliance with the Ministry of Education’s School Safety and Security Guidelines, 2021, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.