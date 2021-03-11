School gate a garbage dumping ground

The gate of Government High School in Kanhai village has been transformed into a dumping ground. People are dumping domestic waste here and this has put students to inconvenience. The stench and flies have made it difficult for them to sit in classes. This is also attracting stray cattle and dogs, which are attacking students. Laxmi Narayan Yadav, Gurugram

Congested Jindal hospital road bane of commuters

The Jindal Hospital road remains very congested with a number of vehicles parked on both sides of the road. In the absence of parking facility in the vicinity of the Jindal Hospital road, which has around 15 hospitals besides a large number of medical stores and other shops, the vehicle owners park their vehicles on the road. The vehicle parking covers near half of the road on both sides leaving a narrow lane for vehicles. There is also a threat of mishaps. The traffic jams also delays the vehicles and ambulances carrying patients to the hospitals. The local administration and municipal corporation authorities should designate adequate parking space on the stretch from Jindal Chowk to Tosham road. Suresh Sharma, Hisar

Bad roads irk Rohtak residents

Residents of Rohtak are forced to move on damaged and potholed roads as the repair and reconstruction of the city roads have not been done for several years. The main roads surrounding the city as well as the internal roads of even posh colonies and HSVP sectors are in a pitiable condition. Using such bad roads causes grave inconvenience to the residents. The district administration and the local municipal corporation authorities seem to be in a deep slumber. They must take action as soon as possible.

Ashwani Kumar, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com